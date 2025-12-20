Everyone said the same thing before Alabama-Oklahoma game kicked off

Fans were buzzing about the Alabama-Oklahoma game Friday for reasons other than the football action that was about to take place on the field.

Spectators got long, hard looks at Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and his Oklahoma counterpart Brent Venables before their College Football Playoff game kicked off at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Both coaches were interviewed, and the ESPN broadcast even showed them exchanging pleasantries as players from both sides warmed up.

Several fans said that DeBoer and Venables resembled twins who got separated at birth. It helped that the two were wearing the same outfit: a black hoodie with a red logo cap.

Brent Venables and Kalen DeBoer doing the Spider-Man meme tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xuxEXmarVb — Covers (@Covers) December 20, 2025

If Kalen DeBoer and Brent Venables switched hats I don’t think I could tell them apart — 〽️ichelle 🌹 (@Michellek4040) December 20, 2025

Kalen DeBoer and Brent Venables look like they were separated at birth. #RollTide #BoomerSooner — Shaun Power (@ShaunGPower) December 19, 2025

The hoodie and cap combo has been DeBoer’s good luck charm of late, with Alabama enjoying much success on the field whenever he rocks the look. Venables may have been trying to put a reverse jinx on his rival with his own outfit choice.

The Oklahoma coach’s voodoo charm (and fine, his football acumen) appeared to work in the first half, as the Sooners scored the game’s first 17 points to take a commanding early lead over the Crimson Tide.