Arch Manning injury update emerges on Thursday

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns didn’t have the season they were hoping for in 2025.

However, Manning decided not to go to the NFL just yet, but instead return to Texas with hopes of a national title.

Manning underwent a minor surgery after the season ended, and Heather Dinich of ESPN said Manning is now out of his protective boot.

Sark told me Arch and Cam Coleman have been working really well together this month walking through plays and studying the offense … pic.twitter.com/IQo1vFxf1k — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) February 26, 2026

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said the team will be cautious as Manning works his way back.

“He had a lingering thing that he’d been dealing with over a couple of years that we just wanted to clean up,” Sarkisian said. “It wasn’t a serious issue at all. It takes time. You do a procedure on a foot, we’re going to be cautious to make sure he’s 100% healthy before he goes.”

Manning entered the 2025 season with Heisman Trophy buzz and his name atop many way-too-early 2026 NFL mock drafts. Although Manning’s season didn’t go as expected, he still finished with 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions with another 244 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Unfortunately, Texas did not make the 12-team College Football Playoff field, but they did defeat the Michigan Wolverines 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Manning’s decision not to enter the transfer portal or go to the NFL is a big boost for Texas, and the young quarterback even took a paycut to help the program bring in more talent.

The good news is that Manning is recovering well from the surgery, but the program will take a very cautious approach in hopes of making a deep run in 2026.