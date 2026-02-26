Ex-LSU WR Devonta Lee dies at age 27

Former LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee has died at the age of 27, his family disclosed on Thursday.

Lee played at LSU from 2019-2021 and then spent the 2022 season with Louisiana Tech. The Fluker, La., product had two catches for 27 yards during the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season. He had 9 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown as a junior in 2021.

Both LSU and Louisiana Tech shared posts on social media regarding the death of Lee.

The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates. 💜

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Devonta Lee, a former Bulldog wide receiver.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a member of the Bulldog family.

Lee was diagnosed with osteosarcoma shortly after starting to play for Louisiana Tech. His treatment for the bone cancer involved two surgeries, and multiple weeks of chemotherapy and radiation.

Devonta Lee was always a fighter. From the little community of Fluker, he flourished at Amite High to get a scholarship to LSU. After winning a national title with the Tigers, he transferred to LA. Tech. When Lee got to Ruston, he endured the biggest battle of his life.

Upon beating cancer, Lee was attempting to make it back to the Louisiana Tech football team. 2022 was the last year he accumulated stats, as he caught two passes for 17 yards.

Here is a highlight of Lee when he was at his best: