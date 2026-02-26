Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LSU WR Devonta Lee dies at age 27

Devonta Lee

Former LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee has died at the age of 27, his family disclosed on Thursday.

Lee played at LSU from 2019-2021 and then spent the 2022 season with Louisiana Tech. The Fluker, La., product had two catches for 27 yards during the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season. He had 9 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown as a junior in 2021.

Both LSU and Louisiana Tech shared posts on social media regarding the death of Lee.

Lee was diagnosed with osteosarcoma shortly after starting to play for Louisiana Tech. His treatment for the bone cancer involved two surgeries, and multiple weeks of chemotherapy and radiation.

Upon beating cancer, Lee was attempting to make it back to the Louisiana Tech football team. 2022 was the last year he accumulated stats, as he caught two passes for 17 yards.

Here is a highlight of Lee when he was at his best:

