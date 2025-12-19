Arch Manning is taking a pay cut from Texas

In an era where college athletes are seeing their NIL figures go up with every passing year, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is taking a very different approach.

Manning has agreed to take a pay cut from Texas’ revenue sharing pool for 2026, according to Justin Wells of Inside Texas. Manning is entitled to a share of compensation from Texas’ revenue sharing cap, but has agreed to reduce his share to help the Longhorns build a stronger roster for next season.

Manning can no doubt take the hit, however significant it may be. The quarterback has numerous off-field endorsements that will ensure he still makes millions in 2026, even if less of that money is coming from the school itself. In the past, he has shown a willingness to be more conservative with his NIL deals than many others would be in his position.

The 2026 season is likely to be Manning’s last at Texas before he heads off to the NFL. From that perspective, it makes sense that he wants the strongest possible roster around him with the hopes of winning a national title before he exits.

By now, Manning has dedicated his commitment to the Longhorns. He was willing to sit behind Quinn Ewers for two years without being tempted to transfer, and his willingness to take a pay cut is a selfless move, even if he can make up for it in plenty of other ways.

Manning overcame some early struggles in 2025 to throw for 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns. Texas recovered after a 3-2 start by winning six of their last seven games, including a decisive victory over rivals Texas A&M in their final game of the season.