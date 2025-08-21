Arizona coach Brent Brennan receives dubious distinction

Brent Brennan has received a dubious distinction ahead of the 2025 college football season.

BetOnline.ag has listed odds for the Power Four coach who is most likely to be fired first this season. Brennan, who is entering his second season as the head coach for the Arizona Wildcats, tops the list. He has 4/1 odds to be the first Power Four conference coach to get fired. Next on the list is Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, followed by Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman.

Brent Brennan (Arizona) 4/1

Brent Venables (Oklahoma) 6/1

Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) 7/1

Sam Pittman (Arkansas) 7/1

Hugh Freeze (Auburn) 8/1

Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati) 10/1

Those are the coaches whose odds are 10/1 or lower. Bill Napier (Florida), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State) and Mike Locksley (Maryland) all have 12/1 odds to be the first coach fired. Justin Wilcox (Cal) and Mike Norvell (Florida State) both have 14/1 odds, and Lincoln Riley is behind them at 16/1. One USC legend had already identified Riley as a coach on the hot seat.

Brennan was hired by Arizona ahead of last season after the Wildcats lost Jedd Fisch to Washington. The Wildcats went 10-3 in Fisch’s final season as head coach and were 4-8 last season under Brennan. Quarterback Noah Fifita had a big dropoff last season after having an explosive season the year before. Tetairoa McMillan was the team’s leading receiver and had 1,319 yards for 8 touchdowns. He was the No. 8 pick in the April NFL Draft by the Panthers.

Prior to moving to Arizona, Brennan went 34-48 at San Jose State, though he went 26-19 over his final four seasons, making three bowl games in that span.