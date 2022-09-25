Arkansas kicker misses winning field goal in most ridiculous fashion

Arkansas lost to Texas A&M 23-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night in absolutely brutal fashion.

The Razorbacks were down 23-14 and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 23-21. The Aggies drove in response but missed a 53-yard kick, giving the Hogs good field position. Arkansas drove down to the 16 and looked to be in position to take the lead with a field goal, but things didn’t go as they hoped.

Arkansas got pushed back to their 25 after a loss of nine. They ended up attempting a 42-yard field goal with 1:30 left.

In a twist we have never previously seen, Cam Little’s kick hit the top of the upright and doinked back onto the field.

OH MY GOD THE ARKANSAS KICKER HIT THE TOP OF THE UPRIGHT AND MISSED THE KICK pic.twitter.com/CG2h60oQzk — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 25, 2022

We’re not saying he hit the upper part of the upright. No, Little’s kick sailed over the highest part of the upright and then landed on the top of it, and bounced back to the field.

How in the world did the Arkansas kicker do this? 😮 pic.twitter.com/7C8lT7I6I8 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 25, 2022

Little was in total disbelief after the missed kick, as were Arkansas fans. That was like a trick shot he executed perfectly, only that’s not at all what he wanted.

That goes down as Arkansas’ first loss of the season after a 3-0 start. What a tough way to lose.