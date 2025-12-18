Bill Belichick reportedly drawing interest from 2 NFL teams

Bill Belichick’s first season as a college football head coach did not go well by any means.

Could Belichick ditch North Carolina and return to the NFL? According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, a pair of teams have had interest in speaking with Belichick on an “exploratory basis”, as she reported on Thursday.

While Anderson didn’t explicitly say which teams have shown interest, she did say that there are “upper-level personnel still fond of him in Atlanta, New York, Cleveland.”

Belichick spent 24 seasons as the New England Patriots head coach, winning six Super Bowls and three AP NFL Coach of the Year awards. Belichick’s 31 playoff wins as a head coach are the most in NFL history.

After leaving the Patriots following the 2023 NFL season, Belichick took a year off from coaching but was hired by the North Carolina Tar Heels in December 2024 in a bit of a surprise move.

North Carolina went 4-8 with a 2-6 record in ACC play, and the Tar Heels lost the final three games of the season.

Currently, the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have head coach openings with Brian Callahan and Brian Daboll being fired during the 2025 season. The Giants are one franchise Anderson mentioned that is “fond” of Belichick.

When the NFL season comes to an end, other jobs will likely open, so even more teams could be considering bringing Belichick back to the NFL.

Belichick has a total of 302 regular-season wins as an NFL head coach and a 31-13 record in the postseason in 29 seasons. He also spent five seasons with the Browns as a head coach before coming to the Patriots.

So, there is a path to Belichick coaching in the NFL in 2026.