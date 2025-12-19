Puka Nacua rips refs in an online post moments after Rams’ ‘TNF’ loss

Puka Nacua decided to double down in a big way after Thursday’s brutal loss.

The Los Angeles Rams fell on “Thursday Night Football” to the division rival Seattle Seahawks. They blew a 30-14 lead in the fourth quarter and saw the Seahawks fight all the way back to tie the game at 30 and force overtime.

Then in overtime, the Rams scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 41-yard strike from quarterback Matthew Stafford to the star receiver Nacua. But the Seahawks then responded with a 65-yard drive capped by a four-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Nijgba. Seattle proceeded to go for the win with a two-point conversion … and got it as Darnold found tight end Eric Saubert to give the Seahawks the thrilling 38-37 victory at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. (thereby clinching a playoff spot in the process).

Just moments after the game went final, Nacua went straight to his X page. Nacua decided to trash the referees in a shady post.

“Can you say i was wrong,” wrote Nacua. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”

Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) December 19, 2025

Nacua, who finished Thursday’s game with 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, soon ended up deleting his post. But you can see a screenshot here.

Puka's message for the officials: pic.twitter.com/MZvfXsnZG5 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 19, 2025

While the Rams did largely have themselves to blame for that humiliating blown lead, there were at least a couple of controversial calls that went against them during the game. In the first quarter, the Rams got a touchdown wiped off the board by a curious illegal-man-downfield call. Then in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were able to tie the game on one of the craziest two-point conversations ever (which also generated major controversy).

The Pro Bowl receiver Nacua made waves earlier this week by going on a livestream and calling out supposedly fame-hungry NFL referees for making lousy calls. Then after Thursday’s game, Nacua couldn’t even wait five minutes before continuing his crusade against the officiating.