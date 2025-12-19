Larry Brown Sports

Puka Nacua rips refs in an online post moments after Rams’ ‘TNF’ loss

Puka Nacua in warmups
Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) walks on the field holding a mobile phone during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua decided to double down in a big way after Thursday’s brutal loss.

The Los Angeles Rams fell on “Thursday Night Football” to the division rival Seattle Seahawks. They blew a 30-14 lead in the fourth quarter and saw the Seahawks fight all the way back to tie the game at 30 and force overtime.

Then in overtime, the Rams scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 41-yard strike from quarterback Matthew Stafford to the star receiver Nacua. But the Seahawks then responded with a 65-yard drive capped by a four-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Nijgba. Seattle proceeded to go for the win with a two-point conversion … and got it as Darnold found tight end Eric Saubert to give the Seahawks the thrilling 38-37 victory at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. (thereby clinching a playoff spot in the process).

Just moments after the game went final, Nacua went straight to his X page. Nacua decided to trash the referees in a shady post.

“Can you say i was wrong,” wrote Nacua. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”

Nacua, who finished Thursday’s game with 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, soon ended up deleting his post. But you can see a screenshot here.

While the Rams did largely have themselves to blame for that humiliating blown lead, there were at least a couple of controversial calls that went against them during the game. In the first quarter, the Rams got a touchdown wiped off the board by a curious illegal-man-downfield call. Then in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were able to tie the game on one of the craziest two-point conversations ever (which also generated major controversy).

The Pro Bowl receiver Nacua made waves earlier this week by going on a livestream and calling out supposedly fame-hungry NFL referees for making lousy calls. Then after Thursday’s game, Nacua couldn’t even wait five minutes before continuing his crusade against the officiating.

