Saturday, November 13, 2021

Everyone made the same joke about Auburn choking against Mississippi State

November 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Auburn was up big against Mississippi State on Saturday and ended up blowing the lead to lose 43-34. At one point in the second quarter, the Tigers were leading 28-3 before allowing the Bulldogs to score 40 straight unanswered points.

Naturally, folks made the same joke about Auburn, all referencing the 28-3 lead the Falcons blew in the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

Mississippi State ended up with their biggest comeback in school history and the most memorable win of the Mike Leach era. Both programs are now 6-4. Auburn and their fans are probably stunned over the outcome. Who saw that coming?

