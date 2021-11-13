Everyone made the same joke about Auburn choking against Mississippi State

Auburn was up big against Mississippi State on Saturday and ended up blowing the lead to lose 43-34. At one point in the second quarter, the Tigers were leading 28-3 before allowing the Bulldogs to score 40 straight unanswered points.

Naturally, folks made the same joke about Auburn, all referencing the 28-3 lead the Falcons blew in the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

Auburn & The Atlanta Falcons after blowing 28-3 leadspic.twitter.com/Xwni2v78K1 — KD ➐ (@notkdk3) November 13, 2021

Auburn joining its Georgia sports brethren in the pain and misery of blowing a 28-3 lead #westgeorgiauniversity pic.twitter.com/jCotl93IdE — Britton Johnson (@BrittonJohnson) November 13, 2021

Atlanta Falcons Auburn Football 🤝🤝🤝 Teams from Georgia Blowing 28-3 Leads — Paul T. Graham (@PaulTGraham) November 13, 2021

Auburn led this game 28-3, a well-known unsafe lead. pic.twitter.com/srAgSmNXGw — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 13, 2021

Really would be very West Georgia of Auburn to blow a 28-3 lead — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) November 13, 2021

auburn blew a 28-3 lead which is wild because no other football team on any level has ever done that — kelsey (@kelseytaysutton) November 13, 2021

Auburn pulled an Atlanta Falcons and blew a 28-3 lead? You love to see it pic.twitter.com/dSm3b6Ulsr — Shelia O'Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) November 13, 2021

Mississippi State ended up with their biggest comeback in school history and the most memorable win of the Mike Leach era. Both programs are now 6-4. Auburn and their fans are probably stunned over the outcome. Who saw that coming?