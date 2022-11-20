Bret Bielema complains on Twitter about missed call by refs

Bret Bielema was livid with the officials in Saturday’s Illinois-Michigan game, and he continued to vent after the game.

Michigan had a 4th-and-3 at the Illinois 45 with under a minute left and threw a short pass to the left to convert the first down.

Michigan saved again by refs. How is this not a pick play? You can block now before a pass? pic.twitter.com/R8pTgeuQkl — Andrew_M (@TheParlayDad) November 19, 2022

The Wolverines’ pick play should have been penalized, but the officials didn’t throw a flag.

After getting the first down, Michigan proceeded to drive down the field and kick a field goal to win the game.

Bielema and other Illini fans complained after the game about that play not being flagged.

To all #ILL players, coaches and especially for our fans…. We will work all week in practice to defend this play especially on 4th down #famILLy https://t.co/bJhpShjbcY — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) November 19, 2022

“To all #ILL players, coaches and especially for our fans…. We will work all week in practice to defend this play especially on 4th down,” Bielema said in a tweet.

That was a somewhat sarcastic tweet. His real intent wasn’t to say they will work on defending the play, but to point out what the officials missed.

The second year Illinois coach had his team at 7-3 entering the game. They were so close to pulling off the upset, that’s why he’s so upset about calls not going their way. Bielema also complained about the refs during his halftime interview.