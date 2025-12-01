Chip Kelly may have a new job lined up

Former Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly may already be in the mix for a new head coaching job.

Word circulated among Kentucky players on Sunday that Kelly could be in line to be their new head coach, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Kentucky is in search of a new coach after firing Mark Stoops.

It is not clear if Kentucky is actually targeting Kelly, but the rumor became prominent enough that Wildcats players spread it among themselves.

Kelly was fired by the Raiders a week ago. Since then, a number of unflattering reports have emerged about him, though there have also been claims that he was being undermined by head coach Pete Carroll.

Kelly is 81-41 as a college head coach, but went just 35-34 in his last stop at UCLA. Interestingly, he left that job to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State, so it would be intriguing if he wound up wanting to be a college head coach again.

Kentucky is coming off a 5-7 season. Since going 10-3 in 2021, they have gone just 23-27 since.