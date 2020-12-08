 Skip to main content
Coastal Carolina’s Jeffrey Gunter honored despite dirty plays on Zach Wilson

December 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

Coastal Carolina edge rusher Jeffrey Gunter was honored on Monday for his play in the Chanticleers’ win over BYU on Saturday, even though he made some dirty hits.

Gunter instigated a brawl before halftime with some dirty blocks on Zach Wilson, who threw an interception on a Hail Mary attempt (video here).

Gunter also got a penalty later in the game for a late push on Wilson out of bounds.

Despite the plays, Gunter was recognized as the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week.

In addition to his late hits on Wilson, Gunter had seven tackles, two for a loss, and a forced fumble.

Coastal Carolina deserves plenty of recognition for the huge win, but Gunter probably should not be honored for those plays.

