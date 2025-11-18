Colorado AD addresses Deion Sanders’ job status

Colorado athletic director Rick George on Tuesday addressed growing speculation about coach Deion Sanders’ job status.

The Buffaloes fell to 3-7 on the season after last Saturday’s loss to West Virginia, and the poor play this season has led some to ask whether Sanders might be on the hot seat. George took to X on Tuesday to shoot down the speculation.

“The seat is not hot. We believe in what is ahead for this program,” George wrote.

It is a nice public vote of confidence for Sanders, but it is fair to wonder how meaningful it is. George has already announced that he plans to step down from his role, meaning the ultimate decision on Sanders’ long-term future at Colorado will not necessarily lie with him. Many already believed that part of the reason for George’s departure is that he does not want to be the one who has to fire Sanders.

Sanders still gets ample credit for leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 season last year, but he failed to rebuild his roster after Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter both went pro. He is 16-19 overall in three seasons at Colorado, and the school will likely want to see some improvement again next year or things might get shaky for him.