Video: Dabo Swinney hilariously coached Jon Gruden down the hill at Clemson

One of the great pregame traditions of Clemson football is apparently a bit tougher than it looks.

Clemson players take the field at Clemson Memorial Stadium by first touching Howard’s Rock, named for former coach Frank Howard, who said that only players who give 110 percent could touch it. That’s followed by the run down the hill behind the east end zone onto the field.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden visited Clemson recently visited as a special guest at coach Dabo Swinney’s “All In” charity ball, and while there, Swinney helped coach Gruden down the hill in a hilarious video.

We even got Coach to run down the hill! pic.twitter.com/255mfmT4s6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 15, 2021

Gruden is totally into it. He has to be allowed to touch the rock for that.

Gruden is a very enthusiastic football guy who’s down for anything. Swinney is the same in many ways. They’re cut from the same cloth, so this video is kind of perfect.