Deion Sanders has interesting bonuses in Jackson State contract

Deion Sanders has some unusual bonuses in his head coaching contract at Jackson State.

College football reporter Matt Brown obtained a copy of Sanders’ contract. Sanders will make $300,000 per year at the school, which would come out to $1.2 million over the four-year deal.

The contract also contains two unique clauses. The first is that Sanders will receive a $100,000 bonus if the school moves to a new league, along with a written promise to increase the athletic budget to be in line with that of its peers.

The second clause states that Sanders will receive 10 percent of the revenue from ticket sales for each game at which Jackson State sells more than 30,000 tickets. The team averaged over 33,000 fans per game last season, so theoretically, Sanders stands to get a decent cut of money from this stipulation.

Sanders definitely negotiated some unique bonuses into his deal. It’s pretty clear that Jackson State has been willing to roll out the red carpet for him, though. The contract is no exception.