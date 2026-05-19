Rashee Rice ordered to jail for violating his probation

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is reportedly headed to jail for violating his probation.

Rice tested positive for marijuana recently, which is a violation of his probation, according to court documents obtained by Matt Foster of KSHB. As a result, Rice has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail.

#Breaking: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana.



Rice has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail, meaning he will miss #Chiefs OTAs & Mandatory Mini-Camp. @KSHB41 is working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/OCJ9wfC9ac — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) May 19, 2026

Rice will have to miss the Chiefs’ OTAs and mandatory minicamp as a result.

Rice was on probation as a result of his involvement in a high-speed car crash in Texas in 2024. He was accused of going 119 mph in his Lamborghini while racing another car down the freeway when he lost control of his vehicle, causing a crash that resulted in multiple injuries (see the video here). The 25-year-old and several others fled the scene. He originally faced eight felony charges, but later pleaded guilty to a lesser set of charges as part of a plea agreement and received five years probation.

In addition to his legal troubles, Rice had been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children. The NFL had just cleared him of wrongdoing in that investigation last month.