Report: Lane Kiffin threatening to poach Ole Miss coaches and players

The Lane Kiffin situation at Ole Miss has gotten even messier.

Ole Miss fans have been waiting for weeks to hear whether Kiffin will be ditching them in the middle of their College Football Playoff season. It’s seems like a certainty that Kiffin will leave for LSU, but the problem is he wants to have his Rebels cake and eat it too.

On3 reporter Brett McMurphy reported Saturday night that Kiffin wants to finish the season as Ole Miss’ head coach before taking the LSU job. McMurphy says Kiffin is even “threatening to poach” the Ole Miss coaching staff and players if they don’t let him coach the rest of the way.

Lane Kiffin is “essentially demanding to finish the season (w/Ole Miss) while simultaneously threatening to poach” Ole Miss’ roster & staff if he can’t, source told @On3sports. “It’s unfortunately gotten even messier than expected as emotions are high” https://t.co/gBcvHKk3Ps — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2025

Kiffin is probably going to poach Ole Miss’ players and coaches no matter what, so it may just be up to Ole Miss to decide whether they will let him coach their team in the CFP. If you’re in their position, it would be hard to want a guy coaching another team in your conference at the same time. If you’re Kiffin, you’re probably trying to have the best of both worlds — finish off what you started at Ole Miss before heading off to what you feel are greener pastures at LSU.

The SEC Championship Game has been set, and it will be Alabama against Georgia. Ole Miss won’t play again until the CFP, which will make it an awkward few weeks for the Rebels.