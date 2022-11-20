Florida LB Ventrell Miller ejected for targeting after delivering huge hit

Losing to Vanderbilt 31-24 on Saturday was bad enough for Florida, but things got even worse thanks to an ejection.

Florida was down 28-12 but had just scored to make it 28-18. On the first play after a touchback, Vandy QB Mike Wright dumped the ball off to Ben Bresnahan. Bresnahan did not gain any yards and got drilled by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller.

Here are two looks at the hit:

Ventrell Miller was ejected for this hit. He’ll miss the first half against FSU on Friday. pic.twitter.com/umgNAkU8EA — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 19, 2022

Ventrell Miller was ejected for targeting on this play. He’ll miss the first half of next week vs. Florida State. pic.twitter.com/bxsULJij74 — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 19, 2022

The bad part is not only did Miller have to miss the rest of the game, but he will not be allowed to play in the first half of the rivalry game against Florida State next weekend.

Miller, a senior, has 63 tackles on the season. As you can see, he’s a big hitter for the Gators too.