Greg Sankey addresses College Football Playoff expansion talks

Rumors have swirled lately about the College Football Playoff expanding to a 24-team field.

With the SEC spring meetings set to take place in Miramar Beach, Fla., conference commissioner Greg Sankey addressed those discussions, but he doesn’t see anything coming to a decision soon.

“I don’t anticipate any decisions on the College Football Playoff, just so you’re clear. We’ll have an informed discussion,” Sankey said, via Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

Sankey even said, “If you could over-hype a spring meeting, I think that successfully happened.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: "If you could over-hype a spring meeting, I think that successfully happened. … I don't anticipate any decisions on the College Football Playoff, just so you're clear. We'll have an informed discussion." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 25, 2026

According to Brett McMurphy of On3, the SEC is hoping for a 16-team field with each of the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC expressing interest in a 24-team playoff field.

On the other hand, the expansion conversations have drawn backlash, including Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal pushing back on the 24-team idea.

“I’m not for the 24 team thing, that’s a lot. Why play a regular season then? And I’m certainly not for automatic bids,” Cristobal said.

For now, it sure doesn’t sound like the SEC is going to discuss this in much detail, at least right now, although a change could be coming at some point in the future.