Jim Harbaugh takes responsibility for 1 bad call against TCU

Jim Harbaugh made a number of questionable decisions in Michigan’s 51-45 loss to TCU in the CFP semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The Wolverines head coach took responsibility for one of those calls after the game.

Harbaugh told reporters that he was the one who called for the “Philly Special” on the Wolverines’ first possession of the game.

Jim Harbaugh said he called Philly Special and takes full responsibility for it. “Sitting here now, wish I would have called another one,” he said. pic.twitter.com/a0qv71Y9uu — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 1, 2023

“Sitting here now, wish I would have called another one,” Harbaugh said, via WXYZ’s Brad Galli.

Michigan had a 4th-and-goal from the TCU 2 on their first possesion and called for a Philly Special-type of play that fizzled. Instead of coming out of their first possession with some points, Michigan had their attempt blown up, giving momentum to TCU.

Michigan had some other good calls in the game, such as their flea-flicker for a touchdown in the third quarter, and the Roman Wilson run in the fourth quarter. But the Philly Special play and the handoff to Kalel Mullings that resulted in a fumble at the goal line were some bad calls that hurt the team.

Michigan made too many mistakes in the game, and it cost them. The Wolverines finished the season 13-1.