Monday, October 26, 2020

Lane Kiffin has hilarious plan for paying SEC fine

October 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin had an absolutely hilarious response to his fine from the SEC.

Kiffin was fined on Monday for complaining about a bad call by the officials in Ole Miss’ 35-28 loss to Auburn. Kiffin was upset about the officials missing that an Auburn player touched the ball on a kickoff return (video here).

Earlier in the day, Kiffin seemed steamed about his phone call with the league’s head of officiating.

So when he got fined, Kiffin joked that he would pay the amount in pennies.

The funny part is Kiffin got his math wrong and had to keep correcting himself.

Kiffin’s plan is no doubt humorous, but it’s not exactly original in the sports world. In fact, we know of two different Hall of Famers who used to employ the same strategy.

