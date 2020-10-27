Lane Kiffin has hilarious plan for paying SEC fine

Lane Kiffin had an absolutely hilarious response to his fine from the SEC.

Kiffin was fined on Monday for complaining about a bad call by the officials in Ole Miss’ 35-28 loss to Auburn. Kiffin was upset about the officials missing that an Auburn player touched the ball on a kickoff return (video here).

Earlier in the day, Kiffin seemed steamed about his phone call with the league’s head of officiating.

So when he got fined, Kiffin joked that he would pay the amount in pennies.

Where can I find 25,000 pennies?? — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 27, 2020

The funny part is Kiffin got his math wrong and had to keep correcting himself.

*250,000 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 27, 2020

Was just checking to see if @SEC would review my math to get it right this time??? After future review it’s 2.5 million pennies. Thanks for stopping to get it right https://t.co/zvWvWw0GFk — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 27, 2020

Kiffin’s plan is no doubt humorous, but it’s not exactly original in the sports world. In fact, we know of two different Hall of Famers who used to employ the same strategy.