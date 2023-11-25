 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 25, 2023

LSU band pushes Jayden Daniels’ Heisman candidacy in big way

November 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jayden Daniels warming up for LSU

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels during pregame against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has become the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and the school band is doing their part to push his candidacy.

LSU’s Tiger Marching Band put together a special routine for Daniels at halftime of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, with the band ending the show in the shape of the Heisman pose as a nod to Daniels.

The Heisman hype is growing for Daniels, who has been outstanding all season for LSU. He has 46 total touchdowns on the season and has over 3,577 passing yards to go with 1,014 rushing yards.

Daniels will have to fend off the likes of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for the honor, but he appears to be in a solid position to do so. He would become the third LSU player in history to win the award.

Article Tags

Jayden Daniels
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus