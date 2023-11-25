LSU band pushes Jayden Daniels’ Heisman candidacy in big way

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has become the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and the school band is doing their part to push his candidacy.

LSU’s Tiger Marching Band put together a special routine for Daniels at halftime of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, with the band ending the show in the shape of the Heisman pose as a nod to Daniels.

LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland ending the halftime show in the shape of the Heisman for "that kid" Jayden Daniels#LSU #Heisman pic.twitter.com/peZ2c5iIrJ — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 25, 2023

The Heisman hype is growing for Daniels, who has been outstanding all season for LSU. He has 46 total touchdowns on the season and has over 3,577 passing yards to go with 1,014 rushing yards.

Daniels will have to fend off the likes of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for the honor, but he appears to be in a solid position to do so. He would become the third LSU player in history to win the award.