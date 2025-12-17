LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson is joining Ole Miss staff

Ole Miss is getting a little revenge on LSU for poaching away Lane Kiffin.

LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson is reportedly set to join Pete Golding’s staff at Ole Miss. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, Wilson is expected to depart the team following the Tigers’ bowl game against Houston on December 27.

Pete Golding is expected to hire LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson to the Ole Miss staff following LSU's bowl game, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



Upon Wilson taking the UTSA head coaching job in 2016, Wilson's first hire was Golding as DC. Wilson will return to Oxford,… pic.twitter.com/moFBS4uuyR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 17, 2025

Wilson reportedly informed LSU players and staff of the decision during a meeting held on Tuesday.

The move adds even more tension between LSU and Ole Miss. While some may assume that the Wilson hiring was out of spite, the departing LSU associate head coach has ties to both Golding and the Rebels’ football program.

Ole Miss provided Wilson with his major gig as a college football coach. He was the Rebels’ running backs coach from 2005 to 2007 under another very familiar name to LSU fans, Ed Orgeron.

When Wilson was hired as UTSA’s head coach in 2016, he called upon Golding to serve as his defensive coordinator. The two spent two seasons together before Nick Saban hired Golding as a defensive assistant at Alabama. Golding was named Kiffin’s successor last month after two seasons as Lane’s defensive coordinator.