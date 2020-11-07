 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 7, 2020

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffers nasty leg injury on touchdown catch

November 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a nasty lower leg injury on a touchdown catch in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday.

Georgia had a 3rd-and-7 at the Florida 32 on their second possession of the game. Stetson Bennett threw a pass to Rosemy-Jacksaint, who took the ball into the end zone for the score. A Gators defender tried to tackle him around the 2-yard line and clipped Rosemy-Jacksaint’s lower leg.

The lower part of Rosemy-Jacksaint’s right leg or ankle appeared to be bent the wrong direction after he tumbled through the end zone following the tackle. He was carted off the field.

A teammate’s reaction to the injury showed all you need to know about the injury:

Rosemy-Jacksaint is a freshman and entered the game with three catches for 30 yards. The injury was a terrible outcome for what was his first career touchdown.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus