Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffers nasty leg injury on touchdown catch

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a nasty lower leg injury on a touchdown catch in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday.

Georgia had a 3rd-and-7 at the Florida 32 on their second possession of the game. Stetson Bennett threw a pass to Rosemy-Jacksaint, who took the ball into the end zone for the score. A Gators defender tried to tackle him around the 2-yard line and clipped Rosemy-Jacksaint’s lower leg.

The lower part of Rosemy-Jacksaint’s right leg or ankle appeared to be bent the wrong direction after he tumbled through the end zone following the tackle. He was carted off the field.

A teammate’s reaction to the injury showed all you need to know about the injury:

Prayers up to #Bulldogs freshman receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. He was carted off the field after he made a touchdown.

I will not show the actual injury due to how graphic it was … Jermaine Burton’s reaction to his teammates injury says it all. #godawgs pic.twitter.com/uaee8pJivI — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 7, 2020

Rosemy-Jacksaint is a freshman and entered the game with three catches for 30 yards. The injury was a terrible outcome for what was his first career touchdown.