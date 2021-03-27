Legendary Miami coach Howard Schnellenberger dies — dead at 87

Legendary Miami coach Howard Schnellenberger died on Saturday, his family announced.

Schnellenberger’s most notable head coaching stint was at Miami, where he won a national championship in 1983. Current Miami athletic director Blake James issued a statement honoring Schnellenberger after his death was announced.

Schnellenberger had a long and impressive resume at multiple levels of football. He famously recruited Joe Namath to Alabama as Bear Bryant’s offensive coordinator in 1961. He later moved to the NFL, where he served as offensive coordinator for the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins.

His most notable accomplishment came at Miami, where he took over a severely ailing football program and turned them around with strong recruiting and a then-revolutionary passing game. It culminated in an 11-1 season and national title in 1983, a year that included the team’s famous Orange Bowl upset of Nebraska. Schnellenberger also had a successful stint at Louisville, and a less successful one-year tenure at Oklahoma.

Schnellenberger went 158-151-3 overall at the college level.