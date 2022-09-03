 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 3, 2022

Michigan punter goes viral for incredible mustache

September 3, 2022
by Grey Papke

Brad Robbins and his mustache

Punters rarely trend on social media for good reasons, but Michigan’s Brad Robbins was the exception to the rule on Saturday.

The Wolverines punter went viral Saturday for his magnificent mustache, which garnered a lot of attention across the college football landscape.

The mustache was met with universal praise on Twitter. Judging from his official headshot, it’s clearly quite new.

The mustache was so good, it got the telestrator treatment during ESPN’s broadcast of the game.

Michigan only needed Robbins’ punting services twice in the first half, for better or worse. Michigan fans will be fine with this. Not only does that mean their offense is doing its job, but it ensures that the mustache sightings remain a rare and unique treat.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus