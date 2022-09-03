Michigan punter goes viral for incredible mustache

Punters rarely trend on social media for good reasons, but Michigan’s Brad Robbins was the exception to the rule on Saturday.

The Wolverines punter went viral Saturday for his magnificent mustache, which garnered a lot of attention across the college football landscape.

When Brad Robbins is trending, here's why 👀 pic.twitter.com/meS4IiryJF — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 3, 2022

The mustache was met with universal praise on Twitter. Judging from his official headshot, it’s clearly quite new.

Michigan punter Brad Robbins, “how it’s started” vs “how it’s going” pic.twitter.com/4jhcqSqwce — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 3, 2022

brad robbins looks like he’s about to hijack a train in the 1800s https://t.co/6TeszWYwRm — taylor (taylor’s version) (@seltzermom) September 3, 2022

Was Brad Robbins of the @UMichFootball the model for the FXFL Boston Brawlers? pic.twitter.com/5uv2POyZv5 — The World of Football (@TWOFKalamazoo) September 3, 2022

Is Michigan punter Brad Robbins secretly Johan Nicolaysen, the famous Norwegian physician, reincarnated? You be the judge… pic.twitter.com/PyvXhZ6FlO — Whiteout Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) September 3, 2022

Brad Robbins graduated HS the same year I did, but he looks approximately 35 years older than I do https://t.co/MVgdRfnh5s — Alex Drain (@Alex_Drain) September 3, 2022

The mustache was so good, it got the telestrator treatment during ESPN’s broadcast of the game.

Michigan only needed Robbins’ punting services twice in the first half, for better or worse. Michigan fans will be fine with this. Not only does that mean their offense is doing its job, but it ensures that the mustache sightings remain a rare and unique treat.