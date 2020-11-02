 Skip to main content
Miss. State WR has surprising comment after shutout loss

November 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

Alabama on Saturday handed Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach his first career shutout loss. The Bulldogs lost 41-0 to the Crimson Tide to fall to 1-4 with four straight losses. That’s what made Bulldogs wide receiver Austin Williams’ comment on Sunday so surprising.

Williams said that everyone involved in the team’s offense feels it is close to clicking.

You wouldn’t know it based on them getting shut out over the weekend.

But Leach said it takes time for people to pick up the Air Raid offense.

The Bulldogs also have a bad habit of throwing interceptions in the end zone, which is brutal on their scoring chances.

Mississippi State has made a bunch of roster changes and is starting a freshman at quarterback. They’re transitioning to a new style under a new coach.

They don’t exactly have an easy schedule left, but at least they get Vandy next. Maybe we’ll see the offense click against the 0-4 Commodores.

