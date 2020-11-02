Miss. State WR has surprising comment after shutout loss

Alabama on Saturday handed Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach his first career shutout loss. The Bulldogs lost 41-0 to the Crimson Tide to fall to 1-4 with four straight losses. That’s what made Bulldogs wide receiver Austin Williams’ comment on Sunday so surprising.

Williams said that everyone involved in the team’s offense feels it is close to clicking.

Austin Williams said there in a "unanimous feeling" in the Mississippi State locker room that the offense is "close to clicking." — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 1, 2020

You wouldn’t know it based on them getting shut out over the weekend.

But Leach said it takes time for people to pick up the Air Raid offense.

Mike Leach says catching onto the air raid offense is "slow and tedious" for his players. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 1, 2020

The Bulldogs also have a bad habit of throwing interceptions in the end zone, which is brutal on their scoring chances.

Mississippi State has made a bunch of roster changes and is starting a freshman at quarterback. They’re transitioning to a new style under a new coach.

They don’t exactly have an easy schedule left, but at least they get Vandy next. Maybe we’ll see the offense click against the 0-4 Commodores.