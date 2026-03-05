Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman doubles down after NFL rumors

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman seems to be staying in South Bend for now.

After being linked to some NFL head coach openings, Freeman stated he was focused on Notre Dame, and he doubled down with some recent comments on “Good Morning Football.”

Freeman did say “never say never,” but he then added that he has the best job in America.

“I have the best job in America, and I say that with a strong conviction,” Freeman said. “I love this place…This is what I’m called to do and I’m fullfilled and I’m happy. I love being here.”

"I have the best job in America, and I say that with a strong conviction."@NDFootball HC Marcus Freeman on his current role along with the potential of eventually being a NFL HC. pic.twitter.com/eH6YfuXXB7 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 5, 2026

Freeman then added, “We’ll see what the future holds,” but he seems content to stay with the Irish for the time being.

The New York Giants emerged as a possible landing spot for Freeman, but the Notre Dame coach ended those dreams by posing on X with a message saying, “2026…run it back. Go Irish.”

Notre Dame also seemed ready to go in a bidding war for Freeman, and reports state he is already making around $10 million per season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network then stated in January that Freeman still “looms large” with teams hoping he makes the jump at some point.

Freeman just finished his fourth full season as the Notre Dame head coach, and he has a 43-12 overall record, which includes an appearance in the College Football Playoff national title game in 2025.

For now, Freeman is staying at Notre Dame, but there is no telling what the future holds in next year’s NFL coaching cycle.