Mississippi State re-hires former head coach to new position

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are taking the unusual step of bringing a former head coach back to the school, but this time with a new role.

The Bulldogs are finalizing the hire of Zach Arnett as their new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Arnett previously worked as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022.

Sources: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler has been informed he’s not returning for the Bulldogs next season. Mississippi State is expected to target former head coach and DC Zach Arnett to be the defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/YiMOxXn0hT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2025

The bizarre angle is that Arnett was also Mississippi State’s head coach in 2023. The team promoted him after the death of Mike Leach, but wound up firing him 10 games into his first full season after he posted a 4-6 record.

Clearly, there were not any lingering hard feelings between Arnett and the school. There certainly could have been after he went to work for rivals Ole Miss after his dismissal from Mississippi State.

Arnett spent last season working as an analyst for Florida State. He has also been a defensive coordinator at San Diego State during his coaching career.