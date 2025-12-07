Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Mississippi State re-hires former head coach to new position

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Zach Arnett coaching Mississippi State
Oct 7, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are taking the unusual step of bringing a former head coach back to the school, but this time with a new role.

The Bulldogs are finalizing the hire of Zach Arnett as their new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Arnett previously worked as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022.

The bizarre angle is that Arnett was also Mississippi State’s head coach in 2023. The team promoted him after the death of Mike Leach, but wound up firing him 10 games into his first full season after he posted a 4-6 record.

Clearly, there were not any lingering hard feelings between Arnett and the school. There certainly could have been after he went to work for rivals Ole Miss after his dismissal from Mississippi State.

Arnett spent last season working as an analyst for Florida State. He has also been a defensive coordinator at San Diego State during his coaching career.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App