Paul Finebaum: Jim Harbaugh should consider NFL return

College football commentator Paul Finebaum continues to be hard on Jim Harbaugh and believes the Michigan head coach should consider a return to the NFL.

Harbaugh is in his sixth season as Michigan’s head coach and has not fully lived up to expectations. Despite having overall success in terms of record (48-19), Harbaugh has not reached a conference championship game, the College Football Playoff, or beaten rival Ohio State. The team’s loss to Michigan State at home on Saturday provided more fuel for Harbaugh’s critics.

That includes ESPN’s Finebaum, who says Harbaugh should consider a return to the NFL.

“This would be a great program at Rutgers or Maryland with this type of record. It’s a good record. Not bad. But this is the University of Michigan. The biggest problem is that the University of Michigan fans think they’re Alabama and Ohio State. They’re not. They’re the University of Michigan, which has won, I think, one-and-a-half national championships in the last 40 or 50 years,” Finebaum said on “Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin,” on Monday, via 247 Sports.

“Jim Harbaugh was pretty good in the NFL,” Finebaum said. “He went to a couple of Super Bowls and nearly won one. I think Jim Harbaugh just ought to take a good look in the mirror and say ‘I need to find an exit.’ Call his agent and there will be what 10, 12 NFL openings in a few weeks?”

Finebaum saying that this would be good for Rutgers or Maryland is grossly exaggerating things and downplaying the consistent winning Harbaugh has done. But the point is, the more Harbaugh continues to underperform at Michigan, the more people will say he should leave.

Just don’t ask Harbaugh about an NFL return. He didn’t like those rumors the last time they popped up.