Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Penn State misses out on top head coach candidate

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Clark Lea speaking to the media.
Jul 19, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea addresses the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions can cross one major coaching candidate off their list.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea agreed to a contract extension on Friday, the school announced. Reports suggest Lea’s new deal is for six years.

Lea is a Vanderbilt graduate, so it is not a huge shock that he is staying put. However, he had previously been linked to the Penn State job, and there were also rumors that Auburn might try to lure him.

There are plenty of reasons Lea was viewed as an attractive candidate. He has successfully turned Vanderbilt into a formidable team despite the school not being a traditional power within the SEC. After a 7-6 campaign last season, the Commodores are an impressive 9-2 this season, and were ranked in the top 10 at one point earlier in the year.

Penn State is still looking to replace James Franklin, who was fired earlier in the season. Interim coach Terry Smith is expected to receive consideration for the job, but there are bigger names the Nittany Lions might be tempted to pursue.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App