Ref goes viral for eating Skittles on field during game

September 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

A referee went viral on Saturday for casually snacking on some Skittles while officiating a game.

The referee was part of the crew officiating the Florida State-Louisville game. Late in the first quarter, the ref was seen sneaking some Skittles and tasting the rainbow while there was a flag on the field.

That was amazing.

Maybe the ref had some low blood sugar and needed a little pick-me-up. Marshawn Lynch definitely approves of the ref’s treat of choice.

