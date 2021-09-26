Ref goes viral for eating Skittles on field during game

A referee went viral on Saturday for casually snacking on some Skittles while officiating a game.
The referee was part of the crew officiating the Florida State-Louisville game. Late in the first quarter, the ref was seen sneaking some Ski
Spencer Rattler had a rough night on Saturday despite leading his team to a victory.
Rattler’s Oklahoma Sooners topped West Virginia 16-13. Rattler went 26/36 for 256 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the victory. However,
EJ Williams got frustrated after Clemson’s loss to NC State on Saturday and had some testy reactions to the fans.
Clemson lost to NC State 27-21 in double overtime for their first defeat to the Wolfpack since 2011. After the game, Wi
K’Vaughan Pope quit on his team midgame against Akron on Saturday and then had a profane message for his school.
Pope was upset about not getting into a game when he thought he was going to and headed for the locker room. He was call
Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope threw a fit midgame against Akron on Saturday and appeared to quit the team.
Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward reported details on what happened with Pope.
According to Ward, Pope tried to run on
Oklahoma fans had zero patience for the Sooners’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
Oklahoma only had seven points in the first half of their game against West Virginia. Spencer Rattler had only passed for 76 yards at the half, and the