Hall of Fame player is leaving Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff

A prominent member of Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado is leaving his role.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, who previously served as the team’s pass rush coordinator, is leaving his role, according to Brian Howell of BuffZone. Sapp is departing to pursue other opportunities.

Sapp had originally joined Colorado in 2024 as part of Sanders’ star-studded staff. While he largely stayed in the background, he did get into a minor conflict with a rival quarterback during the 2024 season. The 53-year-old is still renowned for his Hall of Fame career which saw him collect 96.5 career sacks from the defensive tackle position.

Sapp was one of a number of high-profile former NFL stars Sanders tapped for his coaching staff. Many of those big names have departed, either to pursue other opportunities or because they got another job elsewhere.

Colorado is coming off a 3-9 season as Sanders tries to rebuild the roster. He will be filling some holes on his coaching staff, too.