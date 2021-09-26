 Skip to main content
Rhett Rodriguez in ICU with lung injury

September 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rhett Rodriguez

Rhett Rodriguez is in the hospital recovering from a lung injury suffered on Saturday.

Rodriguez, the son of Rich Rodriguez, got hurt in Louisiana Monroe’s 29-16 win over Troy.

Rhett went 10/16 for 131 yards and a touchdown pass. But he suffered a lung injury and is in the intensive care unit at the hospital now, his father said Sunday.

Rhett played for his father at Arizona in 2017. Rhett remained with the Wildcats and played under Kevin Sumlin through last year before transferring to join his father at ULM. Rich is in his first season as the offensive coordinator at ULM.

