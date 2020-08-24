Report: Trey Lance to play showcase game for NFL scouts in October

One of the potential top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft will get the chance to show off his skills after all.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, North Dakota State signed a contract to play Central Arkansas on Oct. 3. It will be the only game in what had previously been a canceled season. It means quarterback Trey Lance will also get an opportunity to show off for scouts once in 2020.

NFL scouts believe Lance could be one of the first quarterbacks taken next year. Thamel says the game is expected to be of enormous interest to scouts, though it’s not clear if they’ll be allowed to personally attend.

Scouts haven’t put together a deep file on Lance. He was set to be a sophomore in 2020, making it the first year he would have been draft eligible.

Lance went 16-0 as a freshman for North Dakota State with 28 touchdowns and no interceptions. Scouts have been extremely impressed with his arm and intelligence. Add in the fact that the school has already developed one highly-paid NFL quarterback and the intrigue grows.