Urban Meyer answers whether he has interest in coaching again

You can cross Urban Meyer’s name off the list for coaching vacancies in college football.

WSYX reporter Kellyanne Stitts interviewed Meyer this week and asked the former Ohio State head coach whether he would have an interest in returning to coaching. Stitts noted that Meyer’s name has come up in connection with some of the job openings. The former Buckeyes coach dismissed any interest, saying, “I don’t have a desire” to return to coaching.

I also asked if #Buckeyes OC Brian Hartline is ready to be a head coach and he said yes.



Though Meyer said he is not interested in coaching, he did endorse Brian Hartline as a head coach candidate. Hartline is a former Ohio State wide receiver who has been on the school’s coaching staff since 2017. Hartline is currently the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Meyer’s name has been listed as a possibility for the LSU and Penn State jobs. The 61-year-old last coached the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, but that was a disaster and he got fired. He’s been out of coaching long enough where he might not be too enthusiastic about a return, especially considering all the changes to the college game. The new NIL rules and transfer portal have changed the game and pushed out coaches like Nick Saban. Trying to rejoin under these circumstances doesn’t sound appealing to Meyer at the moment.