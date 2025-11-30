UTEP coach blasts Delaware coach Ryan Carty for ‘classless’ move

UTEP coach Scotty Walden blasted Delaware coach Ryan Carty for what he felt was a “classless” move committed at the end of the Blue Hens’ 61-31 win over the Miners on Sunday.

Walden’s Miners were demolished by Carty’s Blue Hens. Delaware never trailed and led by double-digits on multiple occasions. They pulled away with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the second of which made the score 55-31 with 4:25 left. Delaware still kicked a field goal with 2:09 left, and they added a final field goal with 43 seconds left following a turnover on downs by UTEP. Moreover, Delaware called a timeout in order to set up their final field goal.

Walden had a not-so-pleasant message to Carty when they met for the postgame handshake.

Walden also addressed matters after the game.

“I think it’s an incredibly classless move by Delaware, and they ought to be embarrassed, calling a timeout and kicking the last field goal there. I think it’s an embarrassing look on their head coach. I think it’s an embarrassing look on their program,” Walden said after the game, via Adrian Broaddus.

The loss dropped UTEP to 2-10, while Delaware won its sixth game of the season. The point spread for the game was around 4.5 points too, so it’s not like that extra field goal made a difference, except for enhancing the legacy of Delaware’s kicker.