Video: Austin Peay has special teams blunder on punt

College football has returned, and it didn’t take long to get our first touchdown and blunder of the season.

Austin Peay and Central Arkansas met on Saturday evening. On the first play from scrimmage, CJ Evans Jr. put the Governors up 7-0 with a 75-yard touchdown run.

Two possessions later, Austin Peay had a 4th-and-6 at midfield and tried to punt. The snap went past punter Chris Deeds, who was able to pick it up and scramble before kicking for a loss of 12 yards.

a hilarious special teams blunder marks the true beginning of any college football season pic.twitter.com/dBF8ulIRBL — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 30, 2020

Central Arkansas didn’t do much with the nice field position and turned the ball over on downs at the 30. The scored remained 7-0 Austin Peay.

This was just a reminder that there are some kinks to work out in the first game of a season.