Video: Deion Sanders was terrified meeting Colorado’s live mascot

Deion Sanders had an opportunity to meet his new school’s live mascot this week, and the Colorado coach was not exactly prepared.

Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., put together a video on Monday of Coach Prime meeting Colorado’s mascot for the first time. Sanders seemed downright terrified of Ralphie.

Sanders needed some serious coaxing to get him to even step into Ralphie’s trailer. He then warmed up to the buffalo a bit and even fed her out of his hands. The panic set back in when Ralphie was returning to the trailer at full speed after Colorado’s annual “first run.”

Prime meets Ralphie pic.twitter.com/ojKou6QCZd — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) April 11, 2023

Sanders has already made a bold prediction about when Colorado will win a national championship under him. If his timeline is accurate, that might happen well before he gets comfortable around Ralphie.