Video: Deion Sanders was terrified meeting Colorado’s live mascot

April 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Deion Sanders in front of a microphone

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders had an opportunity to meet his new school’s live mascot this week, and the Colorado coach was not exactly prepared.

Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., put together a video on Monday of Coach Prime meeting Colorado’s mascot for the first time. Sanders seemed downright terrified of Ralphie.

Sanders needed some serious coaxing to get him to even step into Ralphie’s trailer. He then warmed up to the buffalo a bit and even fed her out of his hands. The panic set back in when Ralphie was returning to the trailer at full speed after Colorado’s annual “first run.”

Sanders has already made a bold prediction about when Colorado will win a national championship under him. If his timeline is accurate, that might happen well before he gets comfortable around Ralphie.

Colorado FootballDeion Sanders
