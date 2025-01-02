Washington player takes petty shot at Oregon after upset loss in CFP

One University of Washington player is letting the hate flow through his veins now that Oregon’s national championship hopes have come to an end.

The No. 1-ranked Ducks stunningly got blown out by Ohio State in Wednesday’s Rose Bowl (a College Football Playoff quarterfinal round game). On the strength of a monster outing by receiver Jeremiah Smith and a bit of clever trickery, the Buckeyes scored 34 unanswered points to begin the contest and ended up winning in a 41-21 laugher.

In response to Oregon getting knocked out of the CFP, Washington offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett got petty on social media.

“I was going to talk about New Years resolutions, but I like the way 2025 started knowing Oregon still won’t have a natty,” Hatchett wrote.

Hatchett is a senior lineman who played the first two seasons of his college career for Washington before transferring to Oklahoma for the 2024 season. He recently made his return to Washington via the December transfer portal and will play out his final year of eligibility next season with the Huskies.

Meanwhile, Washington and Oregon have a strong historic rivalry (known as the “Cascade Clash”), owed in part to their respective roots in the Pacific Northwest. Both teams recently made the move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and have each become powerhouses in recent years with Washington going all the way to the CFP title game last year and Oregon seeming like they were also going to get there this year after their 13-0 start.

Instead though, it is yet another year of the Ducks failing to capture that elusive national title (even during the Chip Kelly and Mark Helfrich eras, they only managed to finish as runner-ups). That is a fact that Hatchett and the rest of the Huskies (who have two officially-claimed national titles) will continue to gleefully point out.