Fans react to LeBron James snapping his historic streak

LeBron James looks on
Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) smiles after he dunked the ball in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James lost his historic 10-point streak on Thursday in dramatic fashion, and reactions were pouring in from fans and media members alike.

The Los Angeles Lakers star had just eight points in the final seconds of a tie game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. James had the ball in his hands with the game on the line. But instead of taking the shot to potentially win the game — and extend his streak in the process — LeBron dished it to Rui Hachimura in the corner for a game-winning three-pointer (video here).

Hachimura’s shot gave the Lakers the 123-120 win at the buzzer. It also marked the end of James’ incredible 1,297-game streak of scoring in double figures.

Several fans praised James for making an unselfish play with the game on the line. Nobody would have faulted him for taking the shot. A miss would have simply sent the game into overtime. But he found the open man to help the Lakers win instead.

Some believed the play helped pad James’ argument for being the greatest player of all time.

James finished the game with eight points on 4/17 shooting to go along with six rebounds and 11 assists. James recently made some negative headlines after seemingly angering Lakers head coach JJ Redick for not being focused on winning. LeBron made it up to his coach with the game-winning assist on Thursday night.

.

