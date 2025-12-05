Fans react to LeBron James snapping his historic streak

LeBron James lost his historic 10-point streak on Thursday in dramatic fashion, and reactions were pouring in from fans and media members alike.

The Los Angeles Lakers star had just eight points in the final seconds of a tie game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. James had the ball in his hands with the game on the line. But instead of taking the shot to potentially win the game — and extend his streak in the process — LeBron dished it to Rui Hachimura in the corner for a game-winning three-pointer (video here).

Hachimura’s shot gave the Lakers the 123-120 win at the buzzer. It also marked the end of James’ incredible 1,297-game streak of scoring in double figures.

Several fans praised James for making an unselfish play with the game on the line. Nobody would have faulted him for taking the shot. A miss would have simply sent the game into overtime. But he found the open man to help the Lakers win instead.

LeBron passed up the last shot of the game to put an end to his streak pic.twitter.com/cUJahoLZJO — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) December 5, 2025

OMFG LEBRON SACRIFICED THE 10 POINT STRE AK FOR A WIN WOWOWWOW — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) December 5, 2025

If LeBron’s incomprehensible 10+ point, 17 year, 1,297 game streak were ever going to end, that was simply the greatest way imaginable:



Sitting on 8 points, tie game, ball in hands, chance to keep streak alive with a make or get to OT with a miss, he… made the right play.… — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 5, 2025

LeBron is gonna make the right play on the last possession no matter what, streak be damned — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 5, 2025

Some believed the play helped pad James’ argument for being the greatest player of all time.

LeBron sacrificed personal accolade for his team to win. This is why he’s the greatest player of all time. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) December 5, 2025

there is no more poetic description of why lebron is the greatest of all time than him giving up the ball to rui hachimura in the corner to win the game, knowing full well it would be the end of his historic 3 pt streak



when he’s gone, you will appreciate lebron james. — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) December 5, 2025

James finished the game with eight points on 4/17 shooting to go along with six rebounds and 11 assists. James recently made some negative headlines after seemingly angering Lakers head coach JJ Redick for not being focused on winning. LeBron made it up to his coach with the game-winning assist on Thursday night.