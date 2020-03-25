pixel 1
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Washington State DB Bryce Beekman dead at 22

March 25, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Washington State Cougars logo

The Washington State football team is mourning another terrible tragedy, as defensive back Bryce Beekman has died at age 22.

Several Washington State players took to Twitter late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with ominous messages, and police in Pullman confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg that Beekman has died. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Beekman is the second Wazzu football player who has died in roughly two years. Former quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide in January 2018, and it was later revealed that his brain showed signs of CTE.

Beekman transferred to Washington State from Arizona Western Junior College and became a starter last season. He had 60 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Our thoughts are with the Washington State community during yet another incredibly difficult time.

