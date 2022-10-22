3-time All-Pro RB says he is done playing football

A well-known former NFL running back is admitting that his football days are finished.

Appearing this week on NFL Network with Andrew Siciliano, ex-Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley said that he “most definitely” done playing football.

It’s not an official retirement announcement, but @TG3II told me today that he’s done playing football.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oCzx5dlVeS — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 20, 2022

Still only 28, Gurley was a three-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns twice, posted three 1,000-yard seasons, and won NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

But Gurley’s body ultimately betrayed him as lingering knee injuries cut his career short. Gurley had not played since the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons after being released by the Rams following the 2019 campaign.

The former top-ten pick Gurley at least gets to walk away with nearly $50 million in career earnings and having gotten the opportunity to play in a Super Bowl (LIII against the New England Patriots, which the Rams lost). Gurley may also have a second career ahead of him as a Twitter personality.