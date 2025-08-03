Jerry Jones sends message to Cowboys fans after Micah Parsons’ trade request

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not seem to be sweating Micah Parsons’ public request for a trade.

The star linebacker took to social media Friday to announce that he had formally submitted a trade request to team CEO Stephen Jones. You can read Parsons’ full statement here.

Jones addressed the trade request Saturday while speaking to reporters. He dismissed Parsons’ public demand as nothing more than a negotiation tactic. When asked to elaborate further, Jones had a succinct message for any fans concerned about the team potentially losing Parsons.

“I would say to our fans, don’t lose any sleep over this,” Jones said.

Jones’ words could be interpreted in a couple of ways. The Cowboys owner may be maintaining an air of confidence, expecting both sides to smooth things out before the regular season. It could also be taken as a slight toward Parsons, whom Jones may be implying is not a player worth losing sleep over.

When asked about the fan clamor to re-sign Parsons, the 82-year-old executive claimed that there has been less public outcry compared to last offseason when wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was seeking a new contract.

Lamb himself has backed Parsons with a message of his own directed at Jones and the rest of the Cowboys brass.

Parsons has been one of the best defenders in the league over his first four seasons with the Cowboys. He has two first-team All-Pro nods and three top-3 finishes in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

If there’s any sort of player worth losing sleep over, it’s a player like Parsons. But Jones certainly isn’t acting like it.