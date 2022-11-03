 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers responds to NFC rivals’ big trades

November 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers in a hat

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the moves, contrasted to the Packers’ lack of trades. If Rodgers was frustrated with the Packers’ inaction, he did not show it, pointing out instead that the Packers had to worry about their own issues.

Rodgers is right that the Packers have to prioritize getting in contention. They are just 3-5 and have a lot of work to do if they intend to catch the first place Vikings.

On the other hand, one has to question the Packers’ lack of movement. The Chicago Bears are not contending, but they still went out and traded for a player that the Packers were linked to. They may be banking on finding some help in the free agent market, but that might be tough if they do not look like a playoff hopeful.

Aaron RodgersGreen Bay Packers
.

