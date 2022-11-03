Aaron Rodgers responds to NFC rivals’ big trades

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the moves, contrasted to the Packers’ lack of trades. If Rodgers was frustrated with the Packers’ inaction, he did not show it, pointing out instead that the Packers had to worry about their own issues.

Aaron Rodgers on seeing teams like the Eagles & Vikings make big moves: "With all due respect to those teams, we're chasing some other teams right now. We gotta get back in the hunt. Those teams are out front right now. I'm worried about our guys that we got in the locker room." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 2, 2022

Rodgers is right that the Packers have to prioritize getting in contention. They are just 3-5 and have a lot of work to do if they intend to catch the first place Vikings.

On the other hand, one has to question the Packers’ lack of movement. The Chicago Bears are not contending, but they still went out and traded for a player that the Packers were linked to. They may be banking on finding some help in the free agent market, but that might be tough if they do not look like a playoff hopeful.