Abdul Carter responds to speculation about alleged rift with Jaxson Dart

As far as New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter is concerned, he and quarterback Jaxson Dart are still cool.

Amid rumors of a strained relationship and a potential looming rift in the Giants locker room following Dart’s decision to introduce Donald Trump at a rally, Carter cleared the air on Saturday with a social media post on X.

“Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives,” the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft wrote.

Carter previously garnered attention after his strong reaction to a video of the Giants signal-caller appearing on stage at a Trump rally in New York.

The former Penn State Nittany Lions football star is certainly not on the same page as Dart when it comes to Trump, and his post on Friday seemed to suggest a possible awkward locker-room atmosphere.

But any speculation about it has already been put to bed by Carter, who probably should have contacted Dart directly rather than airing out his side in such a public manner.

In any case, the Giants can breathe a sigh of relief knowing there is no brewing drama involving two of their key players over something political, especially with the team focused on turning things around after winning just four games in 2025.