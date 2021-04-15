Daughter of ex-All Pro WR Al Toon dies in murder-suicide

Molly Toon Lillard, the daughter of former NFL wide receiver Al Toon, died on Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz. as the victim in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Scottsdale police responded on Sunday to reports of a shooting and went to the home of Molly and Royce Lillard. They found Molly in front of the home after being shot. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She was 28.

Molly’s 36-year-old husband Royce barricaded himself in the house. Police tried to establish communication with Royce but were unable to. They later entered the home and found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The couple’s 8-month old child was found inside the home uninjured.

Molly was a standout volleyball player at Michigan during her college years.

We are extremely heartbroken and at a loss for words at this moment. The Michigan Volleyball family is sending all of our love to Molly Toon and her family. She was an amazing friend, daughter, teammate and mother. Molly will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/wNNUzl8oMp — Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) April 14, 2021

Molly’s father Al played in the NFL from 1985-1992. He made three Pro Bowls with the Jets and was an All-Pro in 1986.

A friend of Molly set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the family’s child.