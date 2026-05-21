Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift’s comical reaction to Jerome Bettis highlights

Travis Kelce finds it hard to shake off what his fiancée, Taylor Swift, told him about a legendary NFL running back.

During a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end recalled the time when he met former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis at a dinner with Swift. Later on, Kelce showed her highlights of Bettis.

“I showed her a Jerome Bettis highlight tape, and she was like, ‘Why does he look like an offensive lineman running with the football?’ Because he was ‘The Bus,’” Kelce said, as his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce , laughed in the background.

“An offensive lineman who runs the football” is the perfect way to describe Jerome Bettis 😂@reeses pic.twitter.com/WZG1McTF0T — New Heights (@newheightshow) May 20, 2026

Bettis was indeed a force on the field during his playing days in the league.

A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Bettis often left those who dared to stop him on the field feeling down bad.

Selected by the Los Angeles Rams 10th overall in the 1993 NFL Draft, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football product Bettis burned rubber for 13,662 rushing yards and 91 rushing touchdowns on 3,479 carries through 192 games for the Rams and the Steelers.

Who knows, Swift might come up with a lyric – or even a song – inspired by Bettis.