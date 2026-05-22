Matthew Stafford’s big new contract figure from the Rams is revealed

Matthew Stafford will be getting quite the balloon payment from the Los Angeles Rams .

The Rams announced on Thursday that they have agreed to a new contract extension with their veteran quarterback Stafford. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Stafford is getting a one-year extension from the Rams with a base value of $55 million (and an additional $5 million in incentives).

With Stafford already under contract with the Rams for next season, the new deal takes him through the 2027 campaign. In total, Stafford now has two years and up to $105 million remaining on his contract with the Rams.

Stafford, 38, proved last season that he was still very much at the top of his game. He was the NFL MVP in 2025 and also led the league in both passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46).

The 17-year NFL veteran Stafford had faced some uncertainty about his future after the Rams lost in the NFC Championship Game to the Seattle Seahawks . But Stafford later produced an incredible way of announcing that he was coming back for the 2026 season.

We learned last month that the Rams even believed that Stafford could play beyond 2026. Now that much has effectively been confirmed with Stafford’s new monster contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season.