Joe Burrow had a 4-word reaction to the prospect of facing Trey Hendrickson

Joe Burrow and Trey Hendrickson have gone from teammates to rivals in an instant in the offseason, with the latter deciding to take his talents to the Baltimore Ravens after five seasons donning Cincinnati Bengals colors.

Now, Burrow will have to be wary of Hendrickson in almost every snap when facing the Ravens at least twice a year.

However, the three-time Pro Bowler quarterback is not backing down from the challenge, as he looks forward to seeing his former teammate on the other side of the trenches.

“That’ll definitely be fun,” Burrow said, via Shelby Dermer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Hendrickson blossomed into a star with the Bengals, with whom he has collected all four of his Pro Bowl nods so far in his NFL career. He parted ways with the Bengals following the 2025 season, signing a 4-year, $112 million contract with the Ravens, which also keeps him in the AFC North while adding a twist to the fierce rivalry of Baltimore and Cincinnati.

During his time with the Bengals, Hendrickson recorded 61.0 sacks and 171 combined tackles in 72 games.

Burrow and the Bengals will get a first look at Hendrickson in a different uniform in Week 7 of the 2026 season, when they visit the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.